Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Drops By 22.6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEPS. HSBC lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

