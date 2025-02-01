Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Drops By 22.6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEPS. HSBC lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

