Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Drops By 22.6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
NASDAQ HEPS opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEPS. HSBC lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
