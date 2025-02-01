Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Increases By 33.5%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,214,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 2,406,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 47,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $21.62.
