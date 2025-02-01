Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Expands By 33.0%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 751,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ENIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 680,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,264. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.0463 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

