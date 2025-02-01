Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Declines By 8.8%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,189. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.