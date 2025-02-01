Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Declines By 8.8%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,189. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.