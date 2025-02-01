Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rises By 31,620.0%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 31,620.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesque Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MHIVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

