Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 9.0%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 497,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

