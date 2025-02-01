Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Decreases By 15.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,774,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 6,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,624.3 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

Mapfre stock remained flat at $2.67 during midday trading on Friday. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.