Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Decreases By 15.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,774,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 6,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,624.3 days.
Mapfre Price Performance
Mapfre stock remained flat at $2.67 during midday trading on Friday. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Mapfre Company Profile
