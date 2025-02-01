Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Drops By 14.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %
Pioneer Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 17,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,373. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 16.59%.
About Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
