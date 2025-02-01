Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Drops By 14.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Pioneer Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 17,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,373. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 500.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

