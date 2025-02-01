Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Expands By 67,250.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 67,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $5.99 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.