Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Expands By 67,250.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 67,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $5.99 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

