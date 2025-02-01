Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 5,800.0%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
RWEOY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.29.
