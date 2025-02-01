Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 5,800.0%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWEOY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

