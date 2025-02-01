Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Decreases By 15.9%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 36,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,535. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $965.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.4483 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

