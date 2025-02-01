Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rises By 36,500.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 36,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

