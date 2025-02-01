Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Decreases By 59.4%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.94. 56,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
