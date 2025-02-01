Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Increases By 1,516.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 1,516.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,527. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.