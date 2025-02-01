Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Expands By 22.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,474,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 2,839,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 439.8 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF remained flat at $6.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
