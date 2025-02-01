Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Expands By 22.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,474,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 2,839,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 439.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF remained flat at $6.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

