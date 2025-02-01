Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Decreases By 25.7%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 74,300 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ucommune International Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of UK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 401,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,481. Ucommune International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
About Ucommune International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ucommune International
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.