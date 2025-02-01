Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Decreases By 25.7%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 74,300 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ucommune International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 401,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,481. Ucommune International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

