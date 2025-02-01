Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Drops By 25.4%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $178,816.68. This represents a 20.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBFO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,785. The company has a market cap of $165.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

