Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Increases By 23.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 7,226,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,459. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.