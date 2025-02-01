Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Increases By 23.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCITGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 7,226,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,459. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

