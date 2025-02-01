Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Increases By 23.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VCIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 7,226,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,459. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
