Short Interest in Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Grows By 50.0%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

Shares of VARRY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.38.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

