Short Interest in Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Grows By 50.0%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Vår Energi AS Price Performance
Shares of VARRY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.38.
About Vår Energi AS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vår Energi AS
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.