Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Declines By 13.5%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

VRA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 150,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.33). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

