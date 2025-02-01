Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 87.5%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 93,402 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 454,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,986. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

