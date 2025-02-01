Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 98.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $4.32 on Friday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.