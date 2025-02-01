Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 98.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $4.32 on Friday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.
Worldline Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.