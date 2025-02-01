Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 22.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 274,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 92,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of C$71.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Further Reading

