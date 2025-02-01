Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Up 22.5% – Still a Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 274,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 93,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 79.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

