SimpliFi Inc. Sells 738 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AOM opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

