Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Trading Down 12.3% – Should You Sell?

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

