Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Sirius XM updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sirius XM Stock Up 3.9 %
SIRI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.03%.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
