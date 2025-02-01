Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Sirius XM updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Stock Up 3.9 %

SIRI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

