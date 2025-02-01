Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

