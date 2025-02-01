Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.33. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 107,384 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smith Micro Software stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

