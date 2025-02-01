Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($27.12) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.60). 5,864,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($23.11).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,775.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,728.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.39) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($85,562.03). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.