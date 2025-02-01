Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($27.12) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.60). Approximately 5,864,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($23.11).

Smiths Group Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,775.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,728.50.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.39) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($85,562.03). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.