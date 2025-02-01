Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($27.12) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.60). 5,864,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($23.11).

Smiths Group Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,775.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,728.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.39) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($85,562.03). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.