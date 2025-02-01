Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 23,491.7% in January

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 23,491.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Sodexo Trading Down 1.0 %

Sodexo Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Sodexo has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.5696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

