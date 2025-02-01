SOL Capital Management CO Grows Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHK opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

