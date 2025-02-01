Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 5,934.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Down 50.0 %
SIRC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 4,923,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,014,892. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
