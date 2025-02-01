Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 506,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 625,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Solstice Gold

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.