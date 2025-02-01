Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,009 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FI opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.