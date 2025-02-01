Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 370,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 145,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Southern Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

