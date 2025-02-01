SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 98,324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 255,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

