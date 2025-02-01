SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:STOT)

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1932 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

STOT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 25,839 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

