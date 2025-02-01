SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

SPLB opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

