SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

