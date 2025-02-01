SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

