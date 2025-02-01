SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,717,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 72,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

