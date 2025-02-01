Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.48 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 216.25 ($2.68). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.69), with a volume of 53,753 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.34.

About Spectra Systems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.