Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $549.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.19 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $560.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.39.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

