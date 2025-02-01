Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

