Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

