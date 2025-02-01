Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 39,268 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

