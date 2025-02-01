Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $358.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.64 and its 200 day moving average is $363.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

